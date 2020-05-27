Home
Yvonne Dawn KENT

KENT, Yvonne Dawn Passed away peacefully at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital 23rd May, 2020 Aged 65 Years Very much loved mother and mother-in-law of Rob & Felicity, Ben & Kim, Amy (dec'd) and Janinne. Adored Nan of Tiegan, Ben & Braydon, Paris & Jakai and "Sadie" & "Bodhi". Yvonne will be sadly missed by all her brothers and sisters and her extended family. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private service will be held. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 27, 2020
