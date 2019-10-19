Home
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
WISHART, Monica Patricia Passed away unexpectedly at home Late of Tamworth Much loved and loving Mum of Melissa (Lissy) & Jason. Precious Nanny of Charlotte, Cooper & Flynn. Monica will be sadly missed by all members of the Sutton and Lucien families. Aged 69 Years The family and friends of MONICA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Liturgy to be celebrated in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Crown Street, West Tamworth commencing at 11.00am, Thursday 24th October, 2019. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 19, 2019
