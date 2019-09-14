|
|
Henry, Winifred Irene 9th September 2019 Of Memorial Avenue, Walcha and formerly of "Loloma" Woolbrook. Dearly loved wife of Eric (dec'd). Loving mother of Darryl, Trevor (dec'd), Beverley (dec'd). Loving grandmother of Damien, Daniel, Monica, Martin, Bianca and their families. Aged 91 years Funeral Service to be held at St Pauls Presbyterian Church, Walcha on Wednesday 18th September 2019 commencing at 11:00am, followed by interment at the Woolbrook Cemetery, arriving at approx 12:30pm. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 14, 2019