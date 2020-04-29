|
HOAD, William Frederick Peacefully at BUPA, Tamworth 25th April, 2020 Late of Dungowan Aged 96 Years 2/6th Field Regiment NX128873 Much loved husband of Cora (dec'd). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Maurice, Robyn & Bruce and Warren & Leanne. Loved grandpa of Ben, Gavin, Natasha, Kayla, Kevin & Bradley and their partners. Much loved great grandpa of their families. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private funeral will be held. A Memorial get together will be held at a later date. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 29, 2020