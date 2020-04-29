Home
Services
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Resources
More Obituaries for William HOAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Frederick HOAD

Add a Memory
William Frederick HOAD Notice
HOAD, William Frederick Peacefully at BUPA, Tamworth 25th April, 2020 Late of Dungowan Aged 96 Years 2/6th Field Regiment NX128873 Much loved husband of Cora (dec'd). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Maurice, Robyn & Bruce and Warren & Leanne. Loved grandpa of Ben, Gavin, Natasha, Kayla, Kevin & Bradley and their partners. Much loved great grandpa of their families. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private funeral will be held. A Memorial get together will be held at a later date. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -