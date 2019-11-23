|
FOGARTY, William Edward (Bill) Passed away unexpectedly in Tamworth on Sunday, 10th November 2019 Aged 49 years Dearly loved son of Bill and Marie. Beloved father of Dion and Billy. Cherished brother of Debbie, Sharon, Kim, Regina and Danielle. Loved uncle, grandfather of Zayden, Hayne, Anakyn and their families. Relatives and friends of the late Bill Fogarty are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service, commencing at 11.00am Thursday, 28st November, 2019, in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth (02) 6765 3999 www.burkeanddouglas.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 23, 2019