|
|
GODFREY, William Colin "Sonny" Late of Werris Creek Aged 86 Years Sonny sadly passed away 27th May, 2020. He will be privately cremated. A graveside service to celebrate Sonny's life will be held end of June at a date to be advised. Sonny will be sadly missed by all his much loved family and friends. Sonny, always a Shining Light Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 30, 2020