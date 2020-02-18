Home
Weston Campbell SEVIL


1924 - 2020
Weston Campbell SEVIL Notice
SEVIL, Weston Campbell "Campbell or Cam" Peacefully at Eloura, Quirindi 13th February, 2020 Much loved husband of Betty (dec'd). Dearly loved father of Malcolm, Richard & Gillian. Loved father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather of their families. Aged 96 Years The family and friends of CAMPBELL are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in St. Alban's Anglican Church, Henry Street, Quirindi commencing at 10.00am, Thursday 20th February, 2020. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Anglican Portion of the Quirindi Cemetery. Members of the Quirindi RSL Sub Branch are respectfully invited to attend. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 18, 2020
