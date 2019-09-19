Home
Wendy Anne VIAL

VIAL, Wendy Anne Of Grafton, formerly of Currabubula Passed away peacefully Surrounded by her loving family on Friday, 13th September 2019 Aged 61 years Adored wife of Bob, loving mum & mum in law of Amy & Scott. Much loved mum of Daniel, cherished grandma to Chloe. Precious daughter of Joyce & Ian, sister of David & Carol, Aunt to Peter & Rachel. Much loved friend to many. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Wendy's memorial service, to be held at The Harvest Bible Church, 509 Armidale Road, East Tamworth, on Friday, 20th September, 2019, commencing at 11.30 am. A private burial has taken place in the Currabubula Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to breast cancer are welcomed. In the arms of Jesus Michelle Hockings GRAFTON & DISTRICT FUNERALS 6642 6444
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
