Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth
Wendy Ann CLARK

Wendy Ann CLARK Notice
CLARK, Wendy Ann Passed peacefully Saturday, the 21st of December, 2019 Aged 56 years Dearly loved Daughter of Barry & Judy. Loving Mother of Jason, Hannah and Emma. Loved and cherished Mim of Aislynn Leigh-Ann Belcher. Beloved Sister of Judith (dec) and Kim. Relatives and friends of the late Wendy Clark are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The service is appointed to commence at 10.00am Friday the 3rd of January, 2020 in the Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Friends of Nioka a donation box will be made available at the service. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 28, 2019
