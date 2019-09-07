|
|
Wayne Neville MacDonald "Digger" 10.10.58 - 07.09.89 30 years today you grew wings and flew, you came back as an angel in kids that were apart of you. You're now a pop of seven and have a niece and nephew as well. They all listen when they hear your name as stories about you we always tell. Since you have been gone, heartaches have happened a lot, but we can always hear you say, "Tomorrow will be a better day." Love and miss you, never forgotten, Mum, Kerrie, Annette, Nicole, Robert and their families
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 7, 2019