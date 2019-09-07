Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne MACDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Neville "Digger" MACDONALD

Add a Memory
Wayne Neville "Digger" MACDONALD In Memoriam
Wayne Neville MacDonald "Digger" 10.10.58 - 07.09.89 30 years today you grew wings and flew, you came back as an angel in kids that were apart of you. You're now a pop of seven and have a niece and nephew as well. They all listen when they hear your name as stories about you we always tell. Since you have been gone, heartaches have happened a lot, but we can always hear you say, "Tomorrow will be a better day." Love and miss you, never forgotten, Mum, Kerrie, Annette, Nicole, Robert and their families
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.