SHEELAH Wayne Anthony (Big Wayne) Passed away suddenly on Saturday, 14th December, 2019 Aged 53 years Dearly loved son of Kevin (dec) & Yvonne. Adored husband of Michelle (dec). Loving father of Corey, Marissa, Rebekar and partner Laine. Loved brother of Leonard & Lisa and Sharon & Rodney and their families. Relatives and friends of the late Wayne Sheelah are warmly invited to attend his Graveside Funeral Service, commencing at 10.30am Monday, 30th, December, 2019, in the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Will be sadly missed by his adoring five dogs. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 28, 2019