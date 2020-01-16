|
RYAN, Warren James Patrick Peacefully at Nioka Tamworth Hospital 14th January, 2020 Much loved husband of Marie (dec'd). Dearly loved father of Paula & Julie and father-in-law of Steve. Dearly loved Poppy of Isabella. Dearly loved brother of Carmel & Jimmy. Dearly loved uncle and friend of many. Aged 81 Years The family and friends of WARREN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated in Mary Help of Christian's Catholic Church, Hillvue Road, South Tamworth commencing at 1.30pm, Monday 20th January, 2020. Following the Celebration of Mass, the cortege will proceed to the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 16, 2020