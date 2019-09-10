|
PECKMAN, Wallace 'Wally' Died peacefully Thursday 5th of September, 2019 Aged 82 years Dearly loved of Bettyanne & Betty-lee. Loving pop to Coby, Byron & Kayden - Until We Meet Again - Relatives and friends of the late Wallace Peckman are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at 10.00am on Wednesday 11th September 2019 at The Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 10, 2019