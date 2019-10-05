|
Hanly, Virginia Lucille (nee Gutteridge) Passed away peacefully, 29th September 2019 Result of sudden illness Beloved wife of Paul (deceased), greatly loved mother of Melanie. Sister to Gloria Stanley (USA) and John Kenton Gutteridge (NZ, deceased). Cherished Aunty to several nieces and nephews around the world. Virginia will be greatly missed & forever in our hearts, now reunited with Paul and eternally in God's care. In accordance with Virginia's wishes, a private memorial service will be held.
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 5, 2019