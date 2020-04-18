Home
Lightfoot & Co.
Lot 10, Wondobah Road
Gunnedah, New South Wales 2380
6742 0154
Vicki Lyn MCCLUNG

MCCLUNG, Vicki Lyn Passed away peacefully on Thursday 16th April, 2020 Aged 57 years Vicki will be dearly missed by her devoting parents Brian & Anne Riordan. Dearly loved mother of Rebecca and Rowan. Much loved Gran to their families. Vicki will be missed by all of her family and friends A private family service will be held due to the current Government Regulations. A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 6742 0154 [email protected]



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 18, 2020
