MCCLUNG, Vicki Lyn Passed away peacefully on Thursday 16th April, 2020 Aged 57 years Vicki will be dearly missed by her devoting parents Brian & Anne Riordan. Dearly loved mother of Rebecca and Rowan. Much loved Gran to their families. Vicki will be missed by all of her family and friends A private family service will be held due to the current Government Regulations. A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 6742 0154 [email protected]
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 18, 2020