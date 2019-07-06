|
|
GRIFFITHS, Vera Died peacefully Tuesday, the 25th of June, 2019 Aged 68 years Dearly loved mother of Sue, James (dec), Craig (dec), Leonard (dec) and Melissa. Loving grandmother and great- grandmother. Will be sadly missed by all. Relatives and friends of the late Vera Griffiths are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at 10.30am on Friday 12th July at The Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Thence for Cremation. The family has requested attendees wear blue & white colours in respect of Vera & her love of the Bulldogs. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 6, 2019