Home
Services
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera GRIFFITHS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera GRIFFITHS

Add a Memory
Vera GRIFFITHS Notice
GRIFFITHS, Vera Died peacefully Tuesday, the 25th of June, 2019 Aged 68 years Dearly loved mother of Sue, James (dec), Craig (dec), Leonard (dec) and Melissa. Loving grandmother and great- grandmother. Will be sadly missed by all. Relatives and friends of the late Vera Griffiths are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at 10.30am on Friday 12th July at The Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Thence for Cremation. The family has requested attendees wear blue & white colours in respect of Vera & her love of the Bulldogs. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.