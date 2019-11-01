Home
BRADY, Velma Dawn (nee Roach) Died peacefully Tuesday, the 29th of October, 2019 Aged 88 years Dearly loved Wife of Max (dec) Loving Sister to Jim (dec), Peg, Jean, Robyn & Oscar. Adored Aunt & Friend to many. ~ Forever in our hearts ~ Relatives and friends of the late Velma Brady are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service, commencing at 11:00am on Wednesday 6th November 2019 at St Paul's Anglican Church, Church Street, Tamworth. Thence for Burial in the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road,Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019
