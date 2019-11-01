|
BRADY, Velma Dawn (nee Roach) Died peacefully Tuesday, the 29th of October, 2019 Aged 88 years Dearly loved Wife of Max (dec) Loving Sister to Jim (dec), Peg, Jean, Robyn & Oscar. Adored Aunt & Friend to many. ~ Forever in our hearts ~ Relatives and friends of the late Velma Brady are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service, commencing at 11:00am on Wednesday 6th November 2019 at St Paul's Anglican Church, Church Street, Tamworth. Thence for Burial in the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road,Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019