BROWN Valerie Patricia Passed away peacefully Thursday 11th June 2020 at Gunnedah Hospital Aged 92 years Loving mother of Gordon, Grahame, Glen, Shane, Chris and Carol, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Sister to Desmond and Bernard (dec) Valerie will be privately farewelled by her family. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 17, 2020