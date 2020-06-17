Home
Lightfoot & Co.
Lot 10, Wondobah Road
Gunnedah, New South Wales 2380
6742 0154
Valerie Patricia BROWN

Valerie Patricia BROWN Notice
BROWN Valerie Patricia Passed away peacefully Thursday 11th June 2020 at Gunnedah Hospital Aged 92 years Loving mother of Gordon, Grahame, Glen, Shane, Chris and Carol, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Sister to Desmond and Bernard (dec) Valerie will be privately farewelled by her family. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 17, 2020
