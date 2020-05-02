Home
Una Jennifer PIEPER


1939 - 2020
Una Jennifer PIEPER Notice
PIEPER, Una Jennifer "Jenny" Born 18th of January 1939, died peacefully 28th of April 2020 at Nazareth Care Tamworth. Formally of Porcupine Lane, Tintinhull Aged 81 years. Loved Sister to Robert, Val (dec), Steph and Eddie. Loving Mother and Mother In Law of Nick & Coralie, Andrew & Bianca and Daniel. Special Grandmother to Natasha, Adam, Jessica, Alby, Astrid, Riley and Lily. Dearly loved Great Grandmother of eight. A private funeral service and cremation will be held by the family in accordance with current Government regulations. A memorial and interment service will be held at a date to be set in the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 2, 2020
