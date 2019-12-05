Home
Services
Logan Funerals
PO BOX 145
SPRINGWOOD , New South Wales 4127
33414111
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Wee Waa Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Trudy THOMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trudy THOMSON

Add a Memory
Trudy THOMSON Notice
Trudy Thomson Of Kamilaroi Highway, Wee Waa Passed away Sunday 1 December 2019 Aged 52 years Beloved wife of Peter Thomson Much loved mother and mother in law of Shaun Thomson, Trissinda Smith, & Brodie Thomson and their partners. Devoted Grandmother to their families. The relatives and friends of the late Trudy Thomson are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service which will be held at the Wee Waa Presbyterian Church with the service commencing at 10.30 am on Monday 9 December thence for internment at the Wee Waa Cemetery. The family have requested that all guests wear something pink, and that donations be made to Motor Neuron Disease Research in lieu of flowers. "Safe in the palm of his hand" In the caring hands of Logan Funerals Funeral Directors of Narrabri Ph 0429 937 847 www.logansfunerals.com Member of NSW FDA



logo


logo


logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trudy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -