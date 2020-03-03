|
|
LITTLE, Tony Died peacefully Friday, 28th February, 2020 Aged 80 years Now with his Lord and Saviour Dearly loved husband of Jan and former husband of Molly (dec). Loving father of Andrew & Barbara, Renee & Shannon. Adored grandfather of Alex, Liam & Courtney. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Relatives and friends of the late Tony Little are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The graveside service is appointed to commence at 3.30pm Thursday, 5th March, 2020, at Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. By family request no flowers. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 3, 2020