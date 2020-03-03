Home
Services
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:30 PM
Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens
1040, Gunnedah Road
Tamworth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony LITTLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony LITTLE


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Tony LITTLE Notice
LITTLE, Tony Died peacefully Friday, 28th February, 2020 Aged 80 years Now with his Lord and Saviour Dearly loved husband of Jan and former husband of Molly (dec). Loving father of Andrew & Barbara, Renee & Shannon. Adored grandfather of Alex, Liam & Courtney. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Relatives and friends of the late Tony Little are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The graveside service is appointed to commence at 3.30pm Thursday, 5th March, 2020, at Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. By family request no flowers. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tony's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -