PANKHURST Tony John Passed away peacefully on Monday 5th August 2019 at Gunnedah Hospital Aged 46 years Dearly loved son of Sheila and the Late Bob Pankhurst. Much loved brother of Geoffrey, Robert and Deborah and adored brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle of their families. The relatives and friends of the late Tony Pankhurst are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The Funeral Service is appointed to commence at 11am on Tuesday 13th August, 2019 in the Gunnedah Uniting Church, Abbott Street, Gunnedah. Thence for interment in Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. In lieu of flowers donations to Camp Quality may be made at the service. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 9, 2019