Toni Ellen LILLICRAP

LILLICRAP, Toni Ellen Peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 29th July, 2019 Much loved wife of Michael. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lisa & Nigel and Scott & Barbara. Loved grandmother of Madeleine, Hunter, Kaleb and Darius. Aged 70 Years The family and friends of TONI are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Graveside in the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth commencing at 2.30pm, Monday 5th August, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 31, 2019
