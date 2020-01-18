|
|
TODD BROOKER 27.06.1983 to 18.01.2002 They say there is a reason, they say that time will heal, but neither time nor reason, will change the way we feel. For no-one knows the heartache, that lies behind our smiles, no-one knows how many times, we have broken down and cried. We want to tell you something, so there won't be any doubt, You're so wonderful to think of, but so hard to be without. Cherished memories of a son and brother Gill, John and Wes Always wondering what might have been.
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 18, 2020