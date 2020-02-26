Home
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
St Nicholas' Catholic Church
229 Marius St
Tamworth
Timothy Keith NOTAL


1980 - 2020
Timothy Keith NOTAL Notice
NOLAN, Timothy Keith Passed away Thursday, 20th of February, 2020 Aged 40 years Dearly loved son of Philip (dec) and Janet. Loving brother of Matthew, Christina, Helen, Oliver and their partners and loved uncle of their families. Relatives and friends of the late Tim Nolan are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The cortege will leave St Nicholas' Catholic Church, 229 Marius St, Tamworth, after a Funeral Mass commencing at 10.30am Friday, 28th of February, 2020, thence for Burial in the Moonbi Cemetary, George St Moonbi. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 26, 2020
