|
|
HIGHLANDS, Thomas Stanley Passed away peacefully at home on Friday 9th August 2019 Aged 78 years Dearly loved husband of Joy (dec). Much loved father & father-in-law of Bradley & Melissa and Steve & Jenny. Loving Pop of Caitlin, Hayden, Hayley, James, Ellie and Maggie. The relatives and friends of the late Thomas Highlands are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The service is appointed to commence at 11:00am on Friday 23rd August 2019 in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Strafford Street, Manilla thence for private cremation. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 17, 2019