BROWN, Thomas Edwin "Tom" Suddenly at his home in Tamworth 26th February, 2020 Formerly of Wee Waa Much loved husband of Jenny. Devoted dad and father-in-law of Stewart & Rachel, Ian & Shelby and Barbara (dec'd). Loved Grand Pa of Thomas, Beth, Abby, Susie, Jasmine, Heath, Estella & Silas. Aged 78 Years The family and friends of TOM are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm, Wednesday 4th March, 2020. By request, no flowers. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 29, 2020