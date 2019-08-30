Home
T S Burstow Funerals Toowoomba
Ruthven Street
Toowoomba, Queensland 4350
07 4636 9600
Thelma Mary WILSON

WILSON, Thelma Mary Late of Toowoomba and formerly of Tamworth Passed away on the 27th August 2019 Aged 81 years Beloved Wife of Dennis (dec'd). Dearly loved Mother of Sharon, Chris (dec'd), Tim, much loved Grandmother to their families. Loved Sister, Sister-in-law and Aunt. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Thelma's funeral, to be held Graveside at Drayton and Toowoomba Cemetery, cnr Anzac Avenue and South Street Toowoomba. Service commencing at 2:00pm Monday, 2nd September 2019. T.S. Burstow Funerals Australian and Family Owned Toowoomba (07) 4636 9600



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 30, 2019
