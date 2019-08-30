|
WILSON, Thelma Mary Late of Toowoomba and formerly of Tamworth Passed away on the 27th August 2019 Aged 81 years Beloved Wife of Dennis (dec'd). Dearly loved Mother of Sharon, Chris (dec'd), Tim, much loved Grandmother to their families. Loved Sister, Sister-in-law and Aunt. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Thelma's funeral, to be held Graveside at Drayton and Toowoomba Cemetery, cnr Anzac Avenue and South Street Toowoomba. Service commencing at 2:00pm Monday, 2nd September 2019. T.S. Burstow Funerals Australian and Family Owned Toowoomba (07) 4636 9600
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 30, 2019