SMITH, Terry James Born 5th of October, 1964. Died Suddenly Wednesday, the 25th of March, 2020 Aged 55 years. Dearly loved father of Carly, Camille and Olivia. Loving son of Neville & Eunice. Loved brother of Debra Young, Ray, Julie Radford and Wayne (dec). Cherished Uncle of their families. A private family graveside service will be held in accordance with present restrictions. Memorial celebrations will be held for Terry at a date to be determined. "In Gods care" "In our hearts forever" Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 28, 2020