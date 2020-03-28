Home
Terry James SMITH


1964 - 2020
SMITH, Terry James Born 5th of October, 1964. Died Suddenly Wednesday, the 25th of March, 2020 Aged 55 years. Dearly loved father of Carly, Camille and Olivia. Loving son of Neville & Eunice. Loved brother of Debra Young, Ray, Julie Radford and Wayne (dec). Cherished Uncle of their families. A private family graveside service will be held in accordance with present restrictions. Memorial celebrations will be held for Terry at a date to be determined. "In Gods care" "In our hearts forever" Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 28, 2020
