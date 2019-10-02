|
|
McBRIDE, Terrence 'Terry' Died peacefully at Nioka, Thursday 26th of September, 2019 Aged 69 years Dearly loved husband of Julie. Loving father and father in law of Stuart, Belinda, Greg and their spouses. Beloved poppy of his grandchildren. Much loved brother to Beverly. ~ He fought the good battle ~ Relatives and friends of the late Terrence McBride are respectfully invited to attend his graveside funeral service at 2pm on Friday 4th October 2019 at Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth NSW. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for Friends of Nioka. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 2, 2019