|
|
JOW, Suzie Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family 29th September, 2019 Much loved wife of Joe (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of William & Amy, Nance & Chris and Allan. Cherished Mama of Nathan and Alex & Milly and special Godmother of Sally & Keven. Aged 86 Years The family and friends of SUZIE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Nicholas Catholic Church, White Street, Tamworth commencing at 2.30pm, Wednesday 9th October, 2019. Following the celebration of Mass the cortege will proceed to the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 5, 2019