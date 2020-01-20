|
|
MCLOUGHLIN, Steven John Of Grafton, formerly of Tamworth Passed away on 8th January, 2020 Aged 55 years Much loved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle & friend. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Steven's funeral service, to be held at Grafton & District Funerals Chapel, 94 Victoria Street, Grafton, on FRIDAY (24th January), commencing at 12.00 noon. A private cremation will follow. Michelle Hockings GRAFTON & DISTRICT FUNERALS (02) 6642 6444
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 20, 2020