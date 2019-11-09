Home
Stephen William COOPER

Stephen William COOPER Notice
COOPER, Stephen William Passed away peacefully 5th November, 2019 Late of Tamworth Dearly loved partner of Gloria. Much loved father of Rae, Ashlee & William. Loved son of Bill (dec'd) & Helen and brother of David, Paul & Michele and their families. Aged 63 Years The family and friends of STEPHEN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 2.30pm, Monday 11th November, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 9, 2019
