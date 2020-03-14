|
|
SMITH, Stephen Charles Passed away peacefully Saturday, the 7th of March, 2020 at Boggabri Aged 71 years Dearly loved husband of Marion. Loving father & father-in-law of Trevor, Janelle & Matt. Grandfather of their families. Relatives and friends of the late Stephen Smith are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The cortege will leave St Barnabas Community Church, Laidlaw Street, Boggabri after a service commencing at 10.00am on Monday 16th March, 2020. Thence for interment in the Boggabri Lawn Cemetery. Members of the Boggabri RSL Sub Branch are requested to attend the funeral of their late esteemed comrade, Stephen Charles Smith. Medals are to be worn. By request no floral tributes, a donation to Legacy in lieu thereof would be appreciated. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 14, 2020