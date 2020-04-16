Home
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Sophie Elizabeth KAMERMAN Notice
KAMERMAN, Sophie Elizabeth Passed away suddenly in Tamworth Aged 30 years Cherished daughter of Ian & Marg. Adored sister of James. Treasured granddaughter of Jack (dec) & Win, Charles & June (dec) and Jennifer. Loved niece and cousin to their extended families. Sadly missed by many, especially Jason and Caine. Relatives and friends of the late Sophie Kamerman are warmly invited to view Sophie's Cremation and Farewell Service, which will be live streamed, at 2.00 pm, Friday 17th, April, 2020, from the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Please log onto, https://youtu.be/1Tvjz-8jaJQ Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to headspace, Tamworth Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 16, 2020
