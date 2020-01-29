Home
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth
Simon Leslie ASHTON

Simon Leslie ASHTON
ASHTON, Simon Leslie Peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 24th January, 2020 Much loved husband of Lyn (dec'd). Dearly loved father of Jessica and Ben. Aged 82 Years The family and friends of SIMON are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.00am, Saturday 1st February, 2020. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 29, 2020
