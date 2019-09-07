Home
Shirley Weatherall 30th January, 1935 - 8th September, 2017 We thought of you today But that is nothing new We thought of you yesterday And will tomorrow too We think of you in silence And make no outward show For what it meant to lose you Only those who love you know Remembering you is easy We do it everyday It's the heartache of losing you That will never go away Lovingly Remembered Always By Kevin, John & Jennifer, Andrew & Sharon Clinton and Tamika & Tahabo, Jake & Jack and Isabel & Justin



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 7, 2019
