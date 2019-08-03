|
NEWCOMBE, Shirley (née Southwell) Died peacefully Friday, the 2nd of August, 2019 Aged 85 years Dearly loved wife of Maxwell Newcombe OAM (dec). Loving mother to Garry, Grahame & David (all dec). Sister to Pat Betts (née Fulwood) (dec). Beloved Aunty to all the family. Relatives and friends of the late Shirley Newcombe are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at 11.00am on Friday 9th August, 2019 at The Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Aug. 3 to Aug. 8, 2019