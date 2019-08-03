Home
Services
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley NEWCOMBE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley NEWCOMBE

Add a Memory
Shirley NEWCOMBE Notice
NEWCOMBE, Shirley (née Southwell) Died peacefully Friday, the 2nd of August, 2019 Aged 85 years Dearly loved wife of Maxwell Newcombe OAM (dec). Loving mother to Garry, Grahame & David (all dec). Sister to Pat Betts (née Fulwood) (dec). Beloved Aunty to all the family. Relatives and friends of the late Shirley Newcombe are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at 11.00am on Friday 9th August, 2019 at The Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Aug. 3 to Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.