Lot 10, Wondobah Road
Gunnedah, New South Wales 2380
6742 0154
Shirley Jean MOY


1929 - 2020
Shirley Jean MOY Notice
MOY, Shirley Jean Passed away peacefully on Sunday 7th June, 2020 at Manilla Hospital Aged 91 years Dearly loved wife of Ken. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Roslyn and Geoff & Deb. Much loved Nan and great-Nan of their families A private service will be held due to the current Government Restrictions. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 6742 0154 [email protected]
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 11, 2020
