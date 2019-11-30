|
SCHIPP, Dudley Died peacefully Sunday 17th of November, 2019 Aged 90 years Dearly loved husband of Enid. Loving Father of Kris & Brian, Andrew & Tanya and David & Dianna. Special Poppy to Sophie & James, Lucy, Georgie, Laura & Michael, Alex, Katie, Matilda and Oscar. Great Grandfather to Evie Private funeral held at Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Tamworth Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 30, 2019