Sandra DOBIE


1942 - 2020
Sandra DOBIE Notice
DOBIE, Sandra (nee Baillie) 25/6/1942 Fife, Scotland - 19/5/2020 Denman, NSW. Formerly of Gunnedah, NSW, and Richmond, TAS. Loved daughter of George and Jess (both dec), and cherished sister to Graham and Avril. Loving wife of Thomas Dobie (dec), and beloved mother of Michael and Lesa, Scott and Nina. Adored grandmother and 'Chook' of James and Jess, Christopher and Emily, Thomas, Connor and Pia, and great-grandmother to Evie. A memorial celebrating Sandra's life will be scheduled in the coming months.



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 30, 2020
