|
|
WARDEN, Ruth Known as Sue or Aunty Sue Passed away 28th July, 2019 At Nioka Aged 68 years Loving mother of Dean. Relatives and friends of the late Sue Warden are respectfully invited to attend her Graveside Service to be held in the Nundle Cemetery, Nundle Creek Road Nundle commencing at 11.00am Wednesday 31st July, 2019. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 30, 2019