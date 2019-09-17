|
TRAILL, Ruth "Beau" On the 14th September, 2019 Late of Tamworth And formerly of "Tuwinga", Bundella Loved wife of Cec and loved mother of Louise, Pake & John. Loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother of their families. A Memorial Service will be held at the Lincoln Grove Crematorium, Tamworth at 2.00pm on Wednesday 18th September, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 17, 2019