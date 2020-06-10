Home
SCHOLTEN, Ruth Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family Friday 5th June, 2020 Aged 82 years Dearly loved wife of Cor. Loving mother of Andrew and Marieke. Sister of Geoff (dec) & Bob. Sister of Marg, Maureen & Judy. ~ Forever in Our Hearts ~ Due to the current Government restrictions, a private family service to celebrate the life of the late Ruth Scholten will take place at the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, Tamworth. For those wishing to view the live stream of this service please contact Burke & Douglas Funerals via either email or phone for the link details. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 10, 2020
