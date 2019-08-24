|
|
STARR, Ruth Joy (nee Thorp) Formerly of Barraba Passed away peacefully at the Loreto Home of Compassion Wagga Wagga 13th August, 2019 with all her family around her Loved wife of John Starr (dec'd). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert (dec'd), Jeanette (dec'd), Christine & Neil, Brian & Wendy and Sherrell & Noel. Loved Nan of Bridgette, Andy, Matthew, Jeremy, Rebecca, Kylie, Jason and Loved Great Grandma of Ethan, Riley, Meg, Milla, Bentley, Flynn, Logan, Kenzie, Ruby. Aged 93 Years The Family and friends of the late Mrs Ruth Starr are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in St. Laurence's Anglican Church, Cnr. Fitzroy and Maude Streets, Barraba commencing at 10:30am, Thursday 29th August, 2019. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Barraba Lawn Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her late husband John. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 24, 2019