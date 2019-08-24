Home
Services
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth STARR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Joy STARR

Add a Memory
Ruth Joy STARR Notice
STARR, Ruth Joy (nee Thorp) Formerly of Barraba Passed away peacefully at the Loreto Home of Compassion Wagga Wagga 13th August, 2019 with all her family around her Loved wife of John Starr (dec'd). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert (dec'd), Jeanette (dec'd), Christine & Neil, Brian & Wendy and Sherrell & Noel. Loved Nan of Bridgette, Andy, Matthew, Jeremy, Rebecca, Kylie, Jason and Loved Great Grandma of Ethan, Riley, Meg, Milla, Bentley, Flynn, Logan, Kenzie, Ruby. Aged 93 Years The Family and friends of the late Mrs Ruth Starr are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in St. Laurence's Anglican Church, Cnr. Fitzroy and Maude Streets, Barraba commencing at 10:30am, Thursday 29th August, 2019. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Barraba Lawn Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her late husband John. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.