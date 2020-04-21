Home
Services
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth HARTLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Jean HARTLEY

Add a Memory
Ruth Jean HARTLEY Notice
HARTLEY, Ruth Jean Died peacefully at Alblas Lodge, Tamworth Thursday 16th of April, 2020 Aged 94 years Dearly loved wife of Jack (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Heather & John, David & Judy, Ian & Tricia, Kevin & Kay and Geoffrey & Janelle. Loving grandmother and great grandmother of their families. A private interment service for Ruth will be held in the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery. Ruth's family would like to extend a huge thank you to the staff of Alblas Lodge for their loving care of their mother over the past two years. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -