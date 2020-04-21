|
HARTLEY, Ruth Jean Died peacefully at Alblas Lodge, Tamworth Thursday 16th of April, 2020 Aged 94 years Dearly loved wife of Jack (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Heather & John, David & Judy, Ian & Tricia, Kevin & Kay and Geoffrey & Janelle. Loving grandmother and great grandmother of their families. A private interment service for Ruth will be held in the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery. Ruth's family would like to extend a huge thank you to the staff of Alblas Lodge for their loving care of their mother over the past two years. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 21, 2020