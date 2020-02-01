|
Spronk O'Callaghan, Ruby Margriet Born on 7th February 1999 Passed into heavenly peace on 28th January 2020 Our beautiful Ruby passed away at home surrounded by everyone and everything she loved. She was the most precious eldest daughter of Kellie and Gerben, a proud and adored big sister of Felix, Milo, Daisy and Clementine. Deeply loved by her grandparents Denis and Margaret O'Callaghan, and Adriaan and Bertha Spronk. A treasured niece of Jacquie and Garry, Tim and Lisa, Teun and Bianca, Reinhard and Miloe, and Alfred and Linda. She was enormously loved by all of her cousins and extended family. We wish to extend our deepest thanks to all those who cared for Ruby and our family for so many years, with such love, dignity and respect. With special thanks to Drs Helen Goodwin, Jennifer May, Sharon Ryan and the paediatric palliative team JHH, Jon Gourlay and the Tamworth palliative team, Sydney Children's Hospital staff and the most amazing team of carers from Australian Unity, Northcott and McLean Care. We are so grateful to you all. Ruby Doo, you are now in blessed peace with your God and all of your angels; with Pop, Opa, Milo and Daisy who love you so much. You were the most incredible gift given to us and we are forever thankful for the privilege of loving you. You took us on the adventure of a lifetime and we won't ever forget you. We are so proud of your strength, we love you more than anything and will miss you forever. We will treasure your light for the rest of our lives. Go singing, Go laughing, Go dancing home, With all our love Miss Doo... A celebration of Ruby's beautiful life will be held on her 21st birthday 2pm Friday, 7th February 2020 St Nicholas Catholic Church Tamworth With a party to follow. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 1, 2020