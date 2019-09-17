Home
FOOTIT, Ruby Jane Died peacefully Friday, 13th of September, 2019 Aged 89 years Late of Kurrajong Village, Hallsville & Attunga Dearly loved wife of Jack (dec). Loving mother of Stephen, David (dec), Ian & Jane. Cherished grandmother of Jeremy, Daniel, Adam, Penny, Shelley & Brendan. Beloved great grandmother of Danielle, Jasmine, Vanessa, William, Jacob, Thomas & Emma. 'We have so many happy memories, You will be forever in our hearts' Relatives and friends of the late Ruby Footit are respectfully invited to attend her Graveside Funeral Service at 9.00am, Wednesday 18th September, 2019 at the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road Taminda, Tamworth NSW. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 17, 2019
