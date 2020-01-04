|
MOTBEY, Rosswell George (Ross) 22nd December 2019 Suddenly at Bupa Armidale and formerly of "Tandarra" Bundarra Road, Armidale. Dearly loved husband of Nancy. Loving father of Vicki & Ben. Loved grandfather of Ethan, Tamika & Rachael and great-grandfather of Sonny. Aged 74 years Memorial Service to be held at Piddington's Funeral Chapel, Uralla Road, Armidale on Monday, 6th January 2020 commencing at 2:00pm. A private family burial will proceed the service. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 4, 2020