Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Rosswell George (Ross) MOTBEY

Rosswell George (Ross) MOTBEY Notice
MOTBEY, Rosswell George (Ross) 22nd December 2019 Suddenly at Bupa Armidale and formerly of "Tandarra" Bundarra Road, Armidale. Dearly loved husband of Nancy. Loving father of Vicki & Ben. Loved grandfather of Ethan, Tamika & Rachael and great-grandfather of Sonny. Aged 74 years Memorial Service to be held at Piddington's Funeral Chapel, Uralla Road, Armidale on Monday, 6th January 2020 commencing at 2:00pm. A private family burial will proceed the service. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 4, 2020
