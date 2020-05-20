Home
Services
Lightfoot & Co.
Lot 10, Wondobah Road
Gunnedah, New South Wales 2380
6742 0154
Resources
More Obituaries for Roslyn GRUBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roslyn Margaret GRUBER


1981 - 2020
Add a Memory
Roslyn Margaret GRUBER Notice
GRUBER, Roslyn Margaret 01.06.1981 - 15.05.2020 Passed peacefully Gorgeous daughter of Paul & Janice Gruber. Bossy but loved big sister to Georgie and Megan. Constant tease to brother-in-laws Trent Butler and Franck Bratoli. Her little light and laughter enjoyed by all. A private service will be held due to the current Government Resrictions. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 6742 0154 [email protected]



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roslyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -