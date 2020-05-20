|
GRUBER, Roslyn Margaret 01.06.1981 - 15.05.2020 Passed peacefully Gorgeous daughter of Paul & Janice Gruber. Bossy but loved big sister to Georgie and Megan. Constant tease to brother-in-laws Trent Butler and Franck Bratoli. Her little light and laughter enjoyed by all. A private service will be held due to the current Government Resrictions. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 6742 0154 [email protected]
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 20, 2020